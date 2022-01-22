Grand Valley gets snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday morning the Grand Valley saw snowfall after weeks of sunshine.

“We had the big snow around New Year’s Eve, and I think we had a little bit of snow on Christmas Eve. We kind of has been fairly dry for the last several weeks,” said Meteorologist Zach Webster.

Webster says the snowfall can be attributed to a system that started yesterday evening in the far western corner of the United States, “It brought some rain, some snow like places like Seattle, Washington state over toward Idaho and as it moved southeast from Washington state down into like places like New Mexico, which is moving its way to our region.”

The snowfall occurred Friday morning, which accumulated to be about 1.5 inches of snow.

According to Webster, there’s no evidence for any more snowfall throughout Friday evening In Grand Junction as it was a fairly quick system, “The snow will move out of Grand Junction, and I think places along the continental divide and over toward places like Montrose. I think they’ll see that better chance of snow later on into the afternoon and then into the evening. The overnight hours we should start to see things quiet down, once again.”

