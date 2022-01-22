Advertisement

GJHS student brings Sensory Walkway to Independence Academy

Ellah Hall creates Sensory Walkway for Independence Academy Charter School
Independence Academy Sensory Walkway
Independence Academy Sensory Walkway(kkco/kjct)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Independence Academy alumna and current Grand Junction High School senior Ellah Hall raised funds for the installation of this brand new sensory walkway at independence.

This was her capstone project as a senior in her service learning advisory group at g-j-h-s, which goes by the name agents of change.

A sensory walkway is a series of playful, colorful indoor decals on a classroom or hallway floor that lead students through activities and develop their motor skills while building focus and attention.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

