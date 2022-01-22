Co-op Country Stores off scholarship opportunities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Co-op Country Stores in Fruita, Nucla and Palisade are offering scholarships to area high school seniors interested in agriculture.

The scholarship can be used for any agriculture-related advanced education program. Mark Liff, retail operation manage, says they feel strongly about supporting the future of agriculture and encourage students who are interested in that field to apply.

”Well, if they are going in any form of study through agriculture, why not? It’s money that is on the table for you to put your application in. The worst thing that can happen to you is getting the interview with the folks and getting the scholarship. We are just that intent on trying to help these guys to continue their studies through agricultural studies,” said Liff.

Online applications are at www.agfuture.org/Scholarships.

