UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 50, child taken to the hospital

Update – 8:15 p.m.: According to Colorado State Patrol, the initial information provided to KJCT about the crash was incorrect. An adult woman was killed in the crash, not a child.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Update – 8:15 p.m.: According to Colorado State Patrol, the initial information provided to KJCT about the crash was incorrect. An adult woman was killed in the crash, not a child.

The woman and child were both in one of the vehicles involved in the crash and the child was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but is alive.

Initial Story: One child was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 Friday evening. According to Colorado State Patrol, it happened just after 6 p.m., between 15 and 16 Roads in Fruita.

CSP, Lower Valley Fire, and Fruita Police were on the scene. Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of 7:45 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

