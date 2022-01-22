Advertisement

Central Warriors pull off gusty comeback win

Warriors erase early deficit to beat Durango in overtime
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Notable scores and highlights from Friday, January 21st:

Varsity Girls Basketball

Durango 40, GJ Central 43 F/OT

Montrose 37, Grand Junction 10

Palisade 23, Summit 33

Varsity Boys Basketball

Montrose 65, Grand Junction 42

Durango 49, GJ Central 31

Palisade 79, Summit 44

RMAC Women’s Basketball

Colorado Mesa 51, #13 Colorado Mines 59

RMAC Men’s Basketball

Colorado Mesa 58, Colorado Mines 68

NBA Basketball

Memphis 122, Nuggets 118

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

