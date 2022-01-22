Central Warriors pull off gusty comeback win
Warriors erase early deficit to beat Durango in overtime
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Notable scores and highlights from Friday, January 21st:
Varsity Girls Basketball
Durango 40, GJ Central 43 F/OT
Montrose 37, Grand Junction 10
Palisade 23, Summit 33
Varsity Boys Basketball
Montrose 65, Grand Junction 42
Durango 49, GJ Central 31
Palisade 79, Summit 44
RMAC Women’s Basketball
Colorado Mesa 51, #13 Colorado Mines 59
RMAC Men’s Basketball
Colorado Mesa 58, Colorado Mines 68
NBA Basketball
Memphis 122, Nuggets 118
