New exhibit at Museum of the West

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Museum of the West in Grand Junction has installed a new contemporary Native American heritage exhibit. The exhibit is called The Art of Tradition, which features artists from all over the Colorado Plateau and Greater Southwest. Contemporary Native American art includes bronzes, pottery, and weaving. According to Libbie Early, with the Museums of Western Colorado, a key part of the exhibit is celebrating the artistic styles of how the peoples have adapted their artwork to reflect the changes of contemporary life. This exhibit will become one of their permanent exhibits.

“The exhibit fits in our collections because it shows the contemporary side of Native American art, and it is exhibited right next to our historical Native American pottery collection. So it is really lovely to be able to walk from one gallery to the other and see the traditions of Native American art through hundreds of years,” said Early.

This new exhibit is also the first exhibit at the museum to have complete Spanish translations and hopes to continue to offer language translations for future exhibits.

