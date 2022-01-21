Mesa County expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “In most cases, the omicron wave has been significant but relatively short-lived. With cases quickly increasing but then decreasing at about the same rate,” said Stefany Busch, Mesa County Public Health spokesperson.

Busch the says the COVID-19 Omicron variant entered the community of Mesa County in December and quickly started picking up speed in January, “We still are in that speed. The speed trend where we are having case days of 460 cases.”

And the number of cases is still projected to increase. “With that being said, we do expect with our current forecasting tools that this surge that we are seeing right now could potentially be plateauing or going down by mid-February,” added Busch.

Busch says from observing other communities, they’ve realized the Omicron variant spreads much more rapidly, but cases numbers decrease at the same rate, unlike the Delta variant

“When Delta variant came into our communities and other communities. It came in quick and spiked up our cases and our severe incidents rates, but it stayed like that for a while. So, our bad situation was like that for a long time,” mentioned Busch.

The bad situation Busch is referring to is more cases and capacity problems at local hospitals, which could decrease quicker compared to the illness from the Delta variant, “That is what we are observing so far; of course, this is subject to change, and we continue to look at these forecasting tools that we have.

