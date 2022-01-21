Advertisement

Mesa County expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “In most cases, the omicron wave has been significant but relatively short-lived. With cases quickly increasing but then decreasing at about the same rate,” said Stefany Busch, Mesa County Public Health spokesperson.

Busch the says the COVID-19 Omicron variant entered the community of Mesa County in December and quickly started picking up speed in January, “We still are in that speed. The speed trend where we are having case days of 460 cases.”

And the number of cases is still projected to increase. “With that being said, we do expect with our current forecasting tools that this surge that we are seeing right now could potentially be plateauing or going down by mid-February,” added Busch.

Busch says from observing other communities, they’ve realized the Omicron variant spreads much more rapidly, but cases numbers decrease at the same rate, unlike the Delta variant

“When Delta variant came into our communities and other communities. It came in quick and spiked up our cases and our severe incidents rates, but it stayed like that for a while. So, our bad situation was like that for a long time,” mentioned Busch.

The bad situation Busch is referring to is more cases and capacity problems at local hospitals, which could decrease quicker compared to the illness from the Delta variant, “That is what we are observing so far; of course, this is subject to change, and we continue to look at these forecasting tools that we have.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Mobile home fire
Fire crews and police officers respond to early morning fire at a mobile home on Highway 50
GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
SUV caught on fire in Orchard Mesa
Fire department responds to car fire in Orchard Mesa

Latest News

Pandemic Anthology Available at Mesa County Libraries
Pandemic Anthology Available at Mesa County Libraries
Law Enforcement Presence on Bookcliff Ave.
Law Enforcement Presence on Bookcliff Ave.
New Exhibit at Museum of the West
New Exhibit at Museum of the West
12th Annual Vinco Conference Returns to Grand Junction
12th Annual Vinco Conference Returns to Grand Junction
Man Finishes Cross-Country Journey in Grand Junction
Man Finishes Cross-Country Journey in Grand Junction