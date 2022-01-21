Advertisement

Local artists featured in pandemic anthology book

By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new book is available at Mesa County Libraries, full of art and writing from people in the community.

“In This Together: A Community Anthology” is a new book that will serve as a time capsule of the pandemic experience for people in the Grand Valley. More than 30 artists, poets, and writers submitted works for the project.

It took about nine months to get everything together and get the books printed, according to Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox. A little longer than she hoped it would take, but she’s excited to have finished the project.

“We got funding from the Friends of Mesa County Libraries to do this project, and the Western Colorado Community Foundation. So, their funding was really important … this is not something that we could do with just our regular library budget,” said Director Boisvenue-Fox.

Some of the art and poetry from the book is on display at the Central Library, in the gallery hall. The anthology is available for purchase at any library location, or to check out like any other book.

