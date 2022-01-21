Advertisement

Juniper Ridge Community School’s charter renewed by D51 Board of Directors

Juniper Ridge Community School charter renewed by Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board...
Juniper Ridge Community School charter renewed by Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Directors(Juniper Ridge Community School)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Juniper Ridge Community School is celebrating their five-year charter renewal, this is the second charter renewal process the school has undergone since its opening.

In order to maintain charter status, all Colorado public charter schools are required to go through an extensive review process. In this case, Juniper Ridge was reviewed by the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Directors, the school was unanimously approved by the board to renew its charter for the next five years.

“We appreciate the high bar that D51 sets for schools like ours and the opportunity this process has given us to reflect on our strengths and areas for growth. As we begin this next chapter we look forward to building on the strength of our academic program while continuing to become a more inclusive, supportive, and responsive school community,” said Kathleen Mumaw, Head of School for Juniper Ridge Community School. “We are thankful there is such a collaborative effort between JRCS and D51.″

For more information, please visit juniperridgeschoolco.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Mobile home fire
Fire crews and police officers respond to early morning fire at a mobile home on Highway 50
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Rep. Lauren Boebert elected House Freedom Caucus Communications Chair
7th Street Deli
7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open

Latest News

CPW seeks public comment on herd management plans near Grand Junction and Rifle
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asking for public comment on herd management near Grand Junction and Rifle
Mesa County Public Health - Masking recommendations as Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads
Mesa County Public Health recommends more protective mask types as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 24
Community Hospital Interview 01/21/2022