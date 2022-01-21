Advertisement

Half-ton moose rescued after getting trapped in basement

By KCNC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKINRIDGE, Colo. (KCNC) - When a 1,000-pound moose got trapped in a Colorado basement recently, it was a bind for both the animal and those tasked with removing him.

The cleaning crew was the first to notice the giant wild animal lurking around in the basement and all of the destruction it caused.

“Fell on a couch, and there were holes in the walls from where his hooves had hit, where his antlers were scratching the walls, and of course, all the moose poop that comes along with it,” Sgt. Patrick Finely with the Breckenridge Police Department said.

Police got called in and then Parks and Wildlife.

They tried to get the moose to leave on its own by opening all the doors and trying to spook it, but the moose wouldn’t go up the stairs.

“A moose is going to do what a moose is going to do,” Finely said.

When all else failed, they used a tranquilizer to put the moose to sleep, then started the long, arduous process of rolling it onto a tarp and dragging it up the stairwell.

“Was kind of just step by step. And we were actually really lucky because the staircase was somewhat wider than others, and it didn’t have any 90-degree turns. It was kind of just a spiral up,” said Jacob Kay, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager.

They did have to trim the antlers, but moose naturally lose their antlers around this time anyway.

Once they got the moose outside, they woke him back up.

“He probably just thought it had some crazy nightmare,” Kay said. “The other moose are probably not going to believe this story.”

The moose is fine except for a cut on its leg. The basement, however, is less fine.

“The homeowner will have to get a new ping pong table,” Finely said.

They did end up with some new decorations for when they rebuild, the antlers of their unintended visitor under their Christmas tree.

Police said it took around 10 people to lug the moose up the stairwell.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Mobile home fire
Fire crews and police officers respond to early morning fire at a mobile home on Highway 50
7th Street Deli
7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego...
Newborn giraffe dies at the San Diego Zoo two days after birth
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Open hearing sought on trial evidence in Floyd’s killing
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Actor, comedian Louie Anderson dies at age 68