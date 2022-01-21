GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 12th Annual VinCO Conference & Trade Show returned to Grand Junction for three days of industry learning and networking focusing on a complete, holistic approach to the winemaking craft from January 18-20, 2022. The Doubetree by Hilton in Grand Junction hosted the events.

The focus was on interactive learning, networking for grape growers, winemakers and all other professionals related to the industry.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.