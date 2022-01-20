Advertisement

Rep. Lauren Boebert elected House Freedom Caucus communications chair

Rep. Boebert’s new role comes amid other congressmen taking up positions in the caucus
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, was elected to be the communications chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

The Freedom Caucus is a group of conservative Republicans in Congress that supports limited government and the Constitution, according to the organization’s Twitter account. Rep. Boebert’s new role comes amid other congressmen taking up positions in the caucus.

Rep. Boebert released a statement on her election, which reads, “The House Freedom Caucus is the most influential group on Capitol Hill. These members fight every day to preserve the rights and liberties of hard-working Americans. I am honored to be selected as the Communications Chair for the caucus, and I’ll work diligently to make sure the caucus’s message, and the powerful messages of each member, are delivered to the American people.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Mobile home fire
Fire crews and police officers respond to early morning fire at a mobile home on Highway 50
SUV caught on fire in Orchard Mesa
Fire department responds to car fire in Orchard Mesa
The SWAT Team responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and...
SWAT team arrests 46-year-old man for allegedly threatening a person with a firearm

Latest News

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
On Thursday, Tope Elementary was in lockdown at 12:30 p.m., then transitioned to...
Tope Elementary released from shelter-in-place
Mobile home fire
Fire crews and police officers respond to early morning fire at a mobile home on Highway 50
KJCT Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
KJCT Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita