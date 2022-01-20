Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.): According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the Mesa County Drug Task Force, GJPD, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with an operation in the area of N. 11th St. and Bookcliff Avenue.

More updates to follow.

INITIAL ARTICLE (1:53 p.m.): Law enforcement activity on the 1,000 block of Bookcliff Avenue in Grand Junction. Avoid the area.

The Grand Junction Police Department is responding.

