Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:24 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

