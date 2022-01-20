Advertisement

7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open

7th Street Deli needs to raise $31k by Jan. 31st
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 7th Street Deli was handed an eviction notice on January 5th but the owners say there’s still hope if they can raise $31,000 by the end of January.

The 7th Street Deli has been serving people in Grand Junction for over 14 years. Debbie Allen has owned the deli with her daughter, Holly, for the past 8 years. Between the construction on 7th street from 2018-2019 and Covid protocols the past few years, times have been tough, according to the owners.

Loyal customers had the idea to start a gofundme page and Debbie did just that. As of 7pm on Wednesday Jan. 19th they raised over $5,200.

If you want to donate and help try to “Save 7th Street Deli!” click HERE.

