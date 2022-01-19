Upcoming D51 wrestling duals postponed due to COVID-related issues
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three upcoming D51 wrestling duals have been postponed due to COVID-related issues, according to the district’s athletic director.
The following wrestling duals have been postponed. At this time, they have not yet been rescheduled.
- Central High School vs. Grand Junction High School scheduled for Wednesday night (1/19)
- Fruita Monument High School vs. Montrose High School scheduled for Thursday night (1/20)
- Grand Junction High School vs. Montrose High School scheduled for Wednesday (1/26)
For more information, please visit d51schools.org.
