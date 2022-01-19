Omicron variant detected in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department has received confirmation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected within the county.

According to a press release from Delta County, CDPHE reports 95-100% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are the omicron variant.

The county is stressing the importance of community members getting tested if they don’t feel well, as well as getting their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and their booster shot if they haven’t already.

COVID-19 testing sites in Delta County include:

Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre (1001 Hwy 92, Delta) Open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta County Health Department (255 W. 5th St., Delta) Open every Tuesday by appointment. Call (970) 874-2165 to schedule.

North Fork EMS (110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss) Open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive up ONLY.

Delta Health Internal Medicine, call (970) 874-7668 to schedule.

Delta Health Family Medicine, call (970) 874-5777 to schedule.

Delta Health West Elk Clinic call (970) 872-1400 to schedule.

River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care call (970) 874-8981 to schedule.

COVID-19 vaccination sites in Delta County include:

Delta County Health Department, call (970) 874-2165 to schedule.

Delta Health Internal Medicine, call (970) 874-7668 to schedule.

Delta Health Family Medicine, call (970) 874-5777 to schedule.

Delta Health West Elk Clinic, call (970) 872-1400 to schedule.

River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care, call (970) 874-8981 to schedule.

City Market Delta, please visit citymarket.com

City Market Hotchkiss, please visit citymarket.com

Safeway Delta, please visit mhealthappointments.com

Walmart Delta, please visit walmart.com

For more information, please visit deltacounty.com.

