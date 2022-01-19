Advertisement

Omicron variant detected in Delta County

2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture with OMICRON VARIANT lettering, finished graphic(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department has received confirmation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected within the county.

According to a press release from Delta County, CDPHE reports 95-100% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are the omicron variant.

The county is stressing the importance of community members getting tested if they don’t feel well, as well as getting their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and their booster shot if they haven’t already.

COVID-19 testing sites in Delta County include:

  • Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre (1001 Hwy 92, Delta)
    • Open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Delta County Health Department (255 W. 5th St., Delta)
    • Open every Tuesday by appointment. Call (970) 874-2165 to schedule.
  • North Fork EMS (110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss)
    • Open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive up ONLY.
  • Delta Health Internal Medicine, call (970) 874-7668 to schedule.
  • Delta Health Family Medicine, call (970) 874-5777 to schedule.
  • Delta Health West Elk Clinic call (970) 872-1400 to schedule.
  • River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care call (970) 874-8981 to schedule.

COVID-19 vaccination sites in Delta County include:

  • Delta County Health Department, call (970) 874-2165 to schedule.
  • Delta Health Internal Medicine, call (970) 874-7668 to schedule.
  • Delta Health Family Medicine, call (970) 874-5777 to schedule.
  • Delta Health West Elk Clinic, call (970) 872-1400 to schedule.
  • River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care, call (970) 874-8981 to schedule.
  • City Market Delta, please visit citymarket.com.
  • City Market Hotchkiss, please visit citymarket.com.
  • Safeway Delta, please visit mhealthappointments.com.
  • Walmart Delta, please visit walmart.com.

For more information, please visit deltacounty.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in...
Police issue shelter-in-place, responding to reports of man with a gun
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan....
Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction
In Glenwood Springs, the police chief is looking at different ways to help make interactions...
Glenwood Springs police invest in “Bolawrap” technology to help reduce use of force

Latest News

United Airlines airplane arriving at Montrose Regional Airport
The Montrose Regional Airport terminal expansion project is currently underway
Montrose High School iconography
Montrose High School narrows down its search for a new mascot
In this Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 photo Jeremy DaRos shows the erroneous tsunami alert he received...
How to opt-in to receive Emergency Alerts in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose Counties
Mesa County Public Libraries
Polis Administration providing free KN95 and surgical-grade face masks at various Colorado libraries