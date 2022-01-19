Advertisement

Fire department responds to car fire in Orchard Mesa

SUV caught on fire in Orchard Mesa
SUV caught on fire in Orchard Mesa
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Wednesday morning, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of an SUV that caught on fire.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the fire department received calls reporting a vehicle was on fire close to a home in Orchard Mesa.

According to the GJFD, citizens worked to extinguish the blaze, and when crews arrived they were able to fully extinguish the flame. The department reports there was a dog inside the vehicle that caught on fire, but it was rescued.

The fire department also reports one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire.

