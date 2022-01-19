Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

The singer co-wrote the film.

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...
"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in...
Police issue shelter-in-place, responding to reports of man with a gun
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan....
Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction
In Glenwood Springs, the police chief is looking at different ways to help make interactions...
Glenwood Springs police invest in “Bolawrap” technology to help reduce use of force

Latest News

FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning...
New York AG says Trump’s company misled banks, tax officials
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?