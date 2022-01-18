Polis Administration providing free KN95 and surgical-grade face masks at various Colorado libraries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Polis Administration is collaborating with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide free KN95 and surgical-grade face masks to various Colorado libraries locations.

This announcement is part of the State of Colorado’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist in the mitigation of spreading the virus. With the rising of cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the state is recommending Coloradans upgrade from cloth masks to medical-grade masks like KN95 or surgical masks, and is providing the resources for Coloradans to upgrade.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection. We will continue to meet Coloradans where they are at when it comes to accessing the doctor approved vaccine, free testing at community sites, free tests delivered to your home and now providing free, surgical grade masks directly to communities,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Face masks will be provided at all Mesa County Library locations:

970West Studio (5th and Ouray, Grand Junction, CO 81501)

Central Library (443 N. 6th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501)

Clifton Branch (590 32 Rd., #6F, Clifton, CO 81520)

Collbran Branch (111 Main St., Collbran, CO 81624)

De Beque Branch (730 Minter Ave., De Beque, CO 81630)

Fruita Branch (324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, CO 81521)

Gateway Branch (42700 Hwy 141, Gateway, CO 81522)

Orchard Mesa Branch (230 E. Lynwood St., Grand Junction, CO 81503)

Palisade Branch (119 W. 3rd St., Palisade, CO 81526)

For the full list of locations, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks.

