Police issue shelter-in-place, responding to reports of man with a gun

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and Unaweep Avenue.

GJPD says they received multiple calls reporting a male standing in the roadway and waving a gun to those who passed by.

A shelter-in-place has been issued. According to our crew on scene, police have shut down the roads in the area. Motorists should avoid the area.

Police are attempting to make contact with the individual.

