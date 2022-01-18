Montrose traffic signal replacement work to begin Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose has announced work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street and Nevada Avenue intersection.

Work is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and is anticipated to last approximately two weeks.

According to the city, the traffic signal was severely damaged in a vehicle accident on May 12, 2021. The traffic signal was deemed irreparable and it was decided to replace it.

The City of Montrose Streets Division will be directing traffic in the area during the work period and will install a temporary stop sign on the Nevada Avenue legs of the intersections for motorists wanting to enter onto Main Street.

Motorists are urged to use caution in this area during the duration of construction.

For more information, please visit cityofmontrose.org.

