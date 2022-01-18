Advertisement

Lawsuit against Tina Peters moves forward

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks...
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference about the the state's efforts to protect the process of casting a vote in the general election in downtown Denver. Griswold announced Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that Mesa County in western Colorado must replace its election equipment because it is no longer secure after a security breach in the county clerk's office. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has moved ahead in filing her lawsuit against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

As of Jan. 18, Secretary Griswold announced her filing against Clerk Peters to prevent her from overseeing the upcoming 2022 elections. The secretary’s lawsuit asks the overseeing judge to remove Peters as the Designated Election Official during 2022.

According to a press release from the secretary’s office, the office is requesting the Court to appoint Brandi Bantz as Mesa County’s DEO. The secretary’s office also has the support of the Mesa County Commissioners in Bantz’s appointment.

The secretary also announced her intent to appoint former Secretary of State Wayne Williams (R) and current Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner (R) as election supervisors to provide expertise and assistance to Bantz during the election process.

“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Independent alike – has the right to make their voice heard in safe and secure elections. As Clerk Peters is unwilling to commit to following election security protocols, I am taking action to ensure that Mesa County voters have the elections they deserve,” said Secretary Griswold. “I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado’s elections.”

Read our previous articles about Secretary Griswold’s lawsuit against Clerk Peters:

  1. Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) offered terms to resume election supervision
  2. Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters rejects terms to resume election supervision duties
  3. WATCH: Tina Peters announces her intent to re-run as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder
  4. Tina Peters announces her launch for campaign

