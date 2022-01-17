Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan....
Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction
Mesa Mall
Mesa Mall host ‘Great West Ice Fest’
Grand Junction City Hall
MLK Day 2022 march to be held in Grand Junction
geodav.tech
Grand Junction tech company creates avalanche tool
The Roadrunners improve to 12-2
Mavericks lose on incredible 70-foot buzzer beater

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond "The Enigma" to be...
Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms