Mesa Monument Striders host 4-mile run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “It’s the Appleton Freezer out here at Appleton Elementary, and sometimes it is freezing, but luckily today is beautiful,” said Ray Jensen, Mesa Monument Striders race director.

The Mesa Monument Striders grabbed their running shoes and ran a four-mile course. “This race has been going on for over 30 years. [I] don’t know exactly sure how many, but we know it’s been around since 1980,” explained Jensen.

The race director says they were unable to host the race last year due to COVID, “But we are happy to be back this year, and it’s a beautiful day, and we have 33 people out there running.”

One of the 33 participants is Tom Ela. “I love being outside and exercising and being with a great group of people,” said Ela.

Ela says he’s participated in a number of races, “But I’m getting old and hobbled up, so I don’t do too many anymore, but this one was a perfect one to do.”

Jensen says the Mesa Monument Striders hosts a variety of runs in the valley, “Just to promote running whether it’s on the road, on the trails, and just part of enjoying a healthy lifestyle and the beautiful Grand Valley.”

And Ela encourages the community to take part in their runs, “The Striders is a great group. We run twice a week, and come join us.”

