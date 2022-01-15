Mesa Mall host ‘Great West Ice Fest’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Great West Ice Fest took place Saturday evening at the Mesa Mall in Grand Junction.

The festival is an ice carving event that will included a live demonstration by local and award-winning artists like Jess Parish. There was also be live music, a photo booth for picture opportunities, food trucks, and a raffle.

Natalie Schievelbein, Mesa Mall marketing director, invites the public to come down for a unique experience.

”It’s fun; there’s really nothing like it. We see a lot of, and it’s not just a great artist event. It also is a fun event to get some cool pictures to see something that we normally don’t see and just to be able to have an overall fun experience,” said Schievelbein.

