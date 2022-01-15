Advertisement

Mesa County Commissioners address mental health system on the Western Slope

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County leaders are reaching out to the Colorado Department of Human Services regarding the mental health system on the Western Slope.

This comes as state agencies are conducting an audit of Mind Springs Health. Commissioners expressed their concern for the lack of mental health services on the Western Slope.

Commissioner Janet Rowland says one of the issues is the funding structure. The funding that is granted from the state for mental health services is distributed among three organizations, called the MSO, and they provide the money to all the providers that offer mental health services.

Rowland says the issue is the MSO is operated by the three CEOs of the three mental health centers in western Colorado.

”You know the people that I know and work with Mind Springs. I see as good people who get up every day wanting to do the best for our community, and it just isn’t happening. So I think it’s good that an outside perspective is being taken and that the state is taking a look and finding where the deficiencies they can improve,” said Rowland.

The commissioners want action to be taken to serve the community better.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County District Attorney and the Colorado Attorney General released a joint statement...
Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General release joint statement on investigation into alleged election tampering
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
9 District 51 schools implement mask mandates due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns

Latest News

Mesa County Commissioners Address Mental Health in County
Mesa County Commissioners Address Mental Health in County
Pedestrian Safety Improvements on 12th Street
Pedestrian Safety Improvements on 12th Street
12th Street
The City of Grand Junction and CMU working together on 12th Street pedestrian safety improvements
St. Mary's Medical Center (Hospital)
St. Mary’s signs letter of intent to transition blood collection operations to Vitalant