The City of Grand Junction and CMU working together on 12th Street pedestrian safety improvements

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction and Colorado Mesa University (CMU) are working together to create a safer pedestrian and traffic environment around the university’s campus.

Joedy Diers, Vice President for Student Services at CMU, says 12th Street is one of the areas that is mentioned every year because of safety concerns.

“One of the things we do every September does a walk, a safety walk and identifying places where students and faculty don’t feel as safe at night or the day. And 12th Street has become one of those that is a priority,” said Diers.

And alongside the City of Grand Junction. “We established a need for a change in the speed limit, so dropping it to thirty miles an hour will help us help everyone in the community be safer,” explained Diers.

Trent Prall with the City of Grand Junction says creating a safer space for pedestrians and drivers around the university’s campus has been something they’ve been working toward.

“The city has been working on increasing safety along that area for many years, actually decades. Probably 15 years ago was when we put in the lighted crosswalk,” stated Prall.

And Prall says they already have other improvements that are going on, “The tree trimming has already happened, and we are working on some longer-term projects that will increase the lighting of those crosswalks.”

Diers adds the 12th Street improvements will benefit the students and the community as a whole, “People slowing down will help, and I just think people being more aware. we want everyone to be safe.”

