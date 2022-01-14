St. Mary’s signs letter of intent to transition blood collection operations to Vitalant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - St. Mary’s Medical Center has signed a letter of intent to transition blood collection operations to Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent non-profit blood services provider.

St. Mary’s wants the public to know their Regional Blood Center in the Advanced Medicine Pavilion will continue to collect and provide blood during the transition to Vitalant, which is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2022. Blood donors shouldn’t notice any changes as the center undergoes this transition.

”We’re excited about Vitalant, they’re a good organization. We have a good relationship with them within SCL on the front range, they’ve been supporting our facilities for a long time there. They’re a quality, good organization to work with,” said St. Mary’s Medical Center President Bryan Johnson. “So I think this is actually an improvement of the services that can be delivered. We’ll actually keep the blood donor center operationally viable for the future.”

St. Mary’s reassures donors they are still very much needed, as blood donations will continue to help trauma and burn patients, premature infants, heart surgery patients, organ transplant recipients, and those who are undergoing cancer treatments.

