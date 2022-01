GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our special guest, Pancake! After he was hit by a car, Pancake arrived to the shelter injured and matted. After seven weeks of vet and foster care and a makeover, Pancake is now ready to find a new home!

To meet Pancake, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

