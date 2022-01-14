Republican candidates to challenge Rep. Lauren Boebert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are two candidates for the republican party primaries challenging third congressional Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert coming up June 28 of this year.

“I feel like I’m a common sense candidate,” said Republican candidate Marina Zimmerman. “I believe in competitive ideas to get the best solutions to the problems and issues we have. I think we should work together, find common ground, and put civility back in our government and I think I can do that.”

One of Zimmerman’s goals is to improve education and have an educated workforce so they can be retained. She says that will lead to a stronger economy. She also plans on focusing on forest health as it relates to water, drought and wildfire problems. Another big issue she wants to tackle is mental health.

“One of my biggest issues is mental health,” said Zimmerman. “That’s a huge one for me. We have a lot of issues in CD3 with suicide and a lot of homelessness.”

She also mentioned challenges she will work to overcome moving forward running against Representative Boebert.

“I’m not seeing that her base is as big as a lot of people think it is,” said Zimmerman. “She can have the money, I have votes. I have been doing some fundraising but my priority was talking to the people of CD3. Getting to know the people, finding out what their issues were and finding out what they saw as solutions to their issues.”

Senator Don Coram who is also challenging Rep. Boebert sees far right and far left within the state and wants to address the middle ground.

“I truly feel the 80% in the middle are somewhat being ignored,” said Coram. “I have a reputation here this is my 12th year at the general assembly of working across the aisle and actually accomplishing things and getting legislation passed.”

Zimmerman also mentioned working to bridge the political divide.

“Finding common ground is a super important thing,” said Zimmerman. “The discourse between elected officials has gotten so bitter and so partisan that its just destroyed the relationships that are necessary for a good functioning government. We have to get that back.”

Representative Boebert’s team did not have a comment on the challengers at this time.

