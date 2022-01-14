Advertisement

Projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 17

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 17.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022
  • North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project
    • Monday, Jan. 17 - Daytime work starting at 8:30 a.m.
      • 12th St. and North Avenue
      • Expect lane closures and delays
    • Monday, Jan. 17 - Nighttime work starting at 6:30 p.m.
      • 12th St. and North Avenue
      • Partial closure of intersection
      • A well-marked detour will be in place
    • Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Nighttime work starting at 6:30 p.m.
      • 14th St. and North Avenue
      • Partial closure of intersection
      • A well-marked detour will be in place
    • Wednesday, Jan. 19 - Nighttime work starting at 6:30 p.m.
      • 3rd St. and North Avenue plus 7th St. and North Avenue
      • Expect lane closures and delays
    • Friday, Jan. 21 - Daytime work starting at 8:30 a.m.
      • 12th St. and North Avenue plus 14th St. and North Avenue
      • Expect lane closures and delays
  • 12th St. between North Avenue and Orchard Avenue
    • Beginning Friday, Jan. 21
    • The posted speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 1st St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Project work is currently in a planned Winter shutdown
    • Intersection of 1st St. and Grand Avenue is now open (in all four directions)
    • The project will resume in Spring
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • E Road Reconstruction between 31 Rd. and 32 Rd. (Mesa County)
    • Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations
    • Be aware of the 15-mph reduced speed limit, along with increased law enforcement
    • Resident access will be maintained
    • Alternate routes advised
    • Work hours: Monday thru Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Anticipated completion date is January 2022
  • North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
    • Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Hwy 6 and G Road
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • Main Street Breezeway Closure for Building Maintenance
    • The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed between Monique’s Bridal and Out West Books
    • Anticipated completion date is mid-February
  • Columbine Drive off Hwy 340 (on the Redlands just West of 23 Rd.) (Mesa County)
    • Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Friday, Jan. 21
    • Columbine Drive will be closed at Hwy 340
    • A well-marked detour will be in place

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

