Advertisement

Parking lot improvements at Long Family Memorial Park

North entrance closed during construction
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A $375,000 project is getting underway at Long Family Memorial Park.

Mesa County is adding 21 parking spots, a new road, and new landscaping and irrigation to the north entrance of the park. This is going in alongside new homes next door that would need a new entrance anyway.

That north entrance to the park off of Patterson Road will be closed during construction. You can still use the south entrance from E ½ Road to get to the park. Two of the shelters, Mt. Garfield and William J., will not be available for reservations while crews are working, according to the county.

Construction starts later this month, and the improvements are expected finish in the early part of May this year.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County residents waiting to get tested for Covid-19
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County explained
Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigates early Tuesday morning shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
Mind Springs Health responds to joint audit conducted by Colorado state agencies
The Mesa County District Attorney and the Colorado Attorney General released a joint statement...
Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General release joint statement on investigation into alleged election tampering
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Parking lot improvements at Long Family Memorial Park
Parking lot improvements at Long Family Memorial Park
Colorado Governor Jared Polis delivered the 2022 State of the State Address to the Colorado...
WATCH: Governor Polis delivers State of the State Address
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
P-TECH program expanding in Grand Junction
P-TECH program expanding in Grand Junction