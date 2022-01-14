Advertisement

CDOT kicking off first D.U.I. campaign of 2022

The Heat is On Winter Blitz
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement statewide to kick off the first D.U.I. campaign of 2022.

The Heat is on Winter Blitz campaign kicks off Jan. 14 and runs through Jan. 17, 2022. Like other campaigns, the goal is to crackdown on impaired driving.

CDOT says drivers can expect to see extra sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement out looking for drivers who may be driving under the influence.

New data released from CDOT shows that statewide in 2021, there were 672 fatalities on Colorado roads, with 246 of those involving an impaired driver. In December alone, there were 36 fatalities, with 15 of them involving an impaired driver.

“All impaired driving deaths in 2021 could have and should have been avoided,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The new year is a chance to reset your own beliefs and behaviors around driving: buckle up, put down distractions and always drive sober. Stop the excuses, you’re not driving alone out there.”

During last year’s Winter Blitz, from Jan. 15-25, CDOT says 391 people were arrested for driving impaired.

For more information about the yearly statewide impaired driving crash and fatality data, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/crash-data-management/fatal-crash-data.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County District Attorney and the Colorado Attorney General released a joint statement...
Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General release joint statement on investigation into alleged election tampering
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
Mind Springs Health responds to joint audit conducted by Colorado state agencies

Latest News

MLK Jr. Day Celebrations in Mesa County
The Heat is On Winter Blitz
CDOT kicking off first D.U.I. campaign of 2022
Midday Live
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: what’s happening in the Grand Valley
Palisade is moving closer to filling the position of Chief of Police
Town of Palisade narrows search for police chief