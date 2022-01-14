Athlete of the Week: Olivia Campbell

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita Monument girls basketball is on a four-game win streak. They’re a top 10 team in all of Colorado. The Wildcats have a ton of experience, with seven seniors on the roster, but it’s a freshman taking the team to new heights.

Our athlete of the week is Olivia Campbell.

After losing two out of three games early in the season, head coach Michael Wells tweaked the Wildcats lineup. His first move was putting Campbell into a starting role. She immediately took over Fruita’s offense, now averaging the second most points-per-game on the team.

”She’s a kid that was ready both physically and mentally for the varsity game as a freshman, which you don’t see very often,” Wells said. “It’s not something that happens every year. It’s a once a class type of deal, maybe a couple times a decade.”

This weekend, Campbell led the team in points two straight games. She scored 13 on Friday, 18 on Saturday, and the Wildcats won both games easily.

Campbell credits the team’s leadership as a key to her success on the court.

“It definitely pushes me to get better every day, having that seniority around me since they’ve already adapted to the program,” Campbell says.

The Wildcats are back at home for their next three games, all against Western Slope teams. With Delta, Montrose, and Durango coming up, it’s going to be a tough test these next couple weeks. But Fruita Monument is scared of nobody, led by their fearless young guard Olivia Campbell.

