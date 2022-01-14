Advertisement

9 District 51 schools implement mask mandates due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates

Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, nine schools within the Mesa County Valley School District 51 have reinstated mask mandates due to more than 2% of the school’s population testing positive for COVID-19.

According to guidance determined by D51, Mesa County Public Health, and the Keeping Schools Open Task Force, students and staff are required to wear masks once a threshold of 2% of the school’s population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate lasts for 10 calendar days at minimum. The incidence rate must remain below 1% for 5 consecutive calendar days before the mask mandate is lifted.

D51 reports, as of Friday, the following schools are requiring students to wear masks:

  • Chipeta Elementary School
  • Fruitvale Elementary School
  • New Emerson STEAM Elementary School
  • Shelledy Elementary School
  • Tope Elementary School
  • Wingate Elementary School
  • Fruita Middle School
  • Redlands Middle School
  • Central High School

One school affected by the mask mandate sent out a letter to parents, it reads, “Many elementary classes in the district that have experienced a positive COVID-19 case have successfully mitigated the spread of COVID-19 to others by wearing masks for 10 days after a student or staff member’s diagnosis. We hope this action will bring down Fruitvale’s positivity rate and prevent further cases.”

