9 District 51 schools implement mask mandates due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, nine schools within the Mesa County Valley School District 51 have reinstated mask mandates due to more than 2% of the school’s population testing positive for COVID-19.
According to guidance determined by D51, Mesa County Public Health, and the Keeping Schools Open Task Force, students and staff are required to wear masks once a threshold of 2% of the school’s population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate lasts for 10 calendar days at minimum. The incidence rate must remain below 1% for 5 consecutive calendar days before the mask mandate is lifted.
D51 reports, as of Friday, the following schools are requiring students to wear masks:
- Chipeta Elementary School
- Fruitvale Elementary School
- New Emerson STEAM Elementary School
- Shelledy Elementary School
- Tope Elementary School
- Wingate Elementary School
- Fruita Middle School
- Redlands Middle School
- Central High School
One school affected by the mask mandate sent out a letter to parents, it reads, “Many elementary classes in the district that have experienced a positive COVID-19 case have successfully mitigated the spread of COVID-19 to others by wearing masks for 10 days after a student or staff member’s diagnosis. We hope this action will bring down Fruitvale’s positivity rate and prevent further cases.”
