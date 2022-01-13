Tina Peters announces her intent to re-run as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters held a press conference today to address the recent offer presented to her by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

At the end of the press conference, Peters also announced her plan to re-run for her current position as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

