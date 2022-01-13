Three Colorado state agencies conduct joint audit into Mind Springs Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, its contracted Regional Accountability Entity Rocky Mountain Health Plans, the Colorado Department of Human Services, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has begun a joint audit of Mind Springs Health.

According to the CDHS, the state agencies are conducting a joint site visit review as the result of “operational, service, performance, and community responsiveness opportunities identified and escalated to the state agencies.”

Jordan Johnson, Interim Deputy Director of Communications of CDHS, says the new leadership of MSH is fully cooperating with the state agencies to work towards achieving shared goals.

Johnson says the purpose of the state’s audit is to, “Produce a comprehensive list of opportunities and obligations for the interim and new Mind Springs leadership to address to drive productive, timely transformation in the behavioral care, treatment and responsiveness provided to Coloradans by Mind Springs Health, its subsidiaries and affiliates... Ultimately, this process will result in better behavioral health access, care and treatment by Mind Springs Health to the betterment of Coloradans seeking their services.”

MSH serves a number of counties on the western side of Colorado, including Mesa County.

According to Stephanie Reecy with Mesa County, the county currently has a few small contracts with MSH. Reecy says the services are primarily for clients of the Mesa County Criminal Justice Services Department, as well as the Mesa County Department of Human Services who are then referred to the Women’s Recovery Center and the Circle Program.

