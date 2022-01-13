Powderhorn offering free ski lessons for first time skiers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -People who may have been wanting to try their hand at skiing but may have been deterred by the overall expense of the sport, can once again take advantage of free ski lessons at Powderhorn.

Powderhorn is relaunching what it calls the ‘Bob Beverly Free Learn to Ski or Snowboard Program’. Officials say the idea is to give guests the opportunity to learn to ski without the big expense of investing. Once a person has finished the lessons program, they become eligible for a discounted season pass and ski or snowboard equipment.

“We know that one of the primary reasons people don’t take up skiing or snowboarding is the expense.” said Powderhorn General Manager, Ryan Schramm “As the price of day tickets, lessons, and rentals skyrocket elsewhere, we decided to go a new direction and design a program that gets participants on the mountain and keeps them coming back to Powderhorn year-after-year.”

Powderhorn says since the program’s inception in 2019, more than 2,000 people have participated in the program. Named in tribute to Bob Beverly, who was one of Powderhorn’s founders.

The program is free in the end, but for the classes, would-be skiers and snowboarders have to register at www.powderhorn.com where they will have to schedule lesson days as well as submit a $19 deposit per day. Powderhorn says the deposit can be fully refunded, applied to extend rental equipment and lift tickets beyond the lessons duration or even have it applied to a $79 Graduate Season Pass.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.