Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County residents waiting to get tested for Covid-19
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County explained
Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigates early Tuesday morning shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
Mind Springs Health responds to joint audit conducted by Colorado state agencies
Pandemic school supplies
COVID-19 home testing for School District 51
Grand Junction resident and Marine Corps veteran Scott Lyons is facing continued challenges...
Grand Junction veteran faces continued difficulties with medical bill payments, faults VA contractor TriWest

Latest News

The meteorite labeled ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug....
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
Dole-branded, private label packaged salads recalled over listeria concerns
Dole-branded, private label packaged salads recalled over listeria concerns
Raising awareness against human trafficking
Raising awareness against human trafficking