Food safety recall of packaged salads

FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Dole-Branded and Private Label Packaged Salads
FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Dole-Branded and Private Label Packaged Salads(Mesa County Public Health)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has announced a food safety recall of Dole-branded and private label packaged salads.

According to MCPH, “The Food and Drug Administration recently released information about a recall on certain Dole-branded and private label packaged salads from two of its processing plants. The recall involves a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes contained in the iceberg lettuce of these products, which may have been distributed in Mesa County.”

RECALLED PRODUCTS DESCRIPTION:

  • Products subject to the recall from one processing plant are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022.
  • Products subject to the recall from the other processing plant are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.
  • The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package

The health department says individuals who have these products should not consume them, but instead discard the product. If the individual has consumed the product they should seek medical care immediately.

For more information about the recall, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

