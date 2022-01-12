Advertisement

Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, cybercrime charges

She faces charges of second-degree burglary and cybercrime related to alleged activity at the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office
Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley has been charged with second-degree burglary and...
Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley has been charged with second-degree burglary and cybercrime.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley entered a not guilty plea during her review hearing on Monday. She faces charges of second-degree burglary and cybercrime related to alleged activity at the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

In the affidavit supporting her arrest warrant, it is alleged that Knisley used Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ (R) work station to access the county’s secure computer network on Aug. 25, 2021. Two days earlier, Knisley’s employment with the county had been suspended and her own access to county network systems had been disabled. Her suspension stemmed from alleged workplace misconduct. That suspension and investigation into it are ongoing.

Among other charges, it is also alleged that Knisley sent emails from Peters’ email address to the county IT department asking for a “print-pin” password to be sent over email. Per policy, the county is not allowed to send passwords over email.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigates early Tuesday morning shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Mesa County Public Health Logo
Health department reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Michael Fields
Grandfather of deceased three-week-old boy asking for answers, justice
Juniper Ridge Community School will be closed from Jan. 11-14, 2022
Juniper Ridge closed for the week due to a large number of COVID-19 and other illness-related absences

Latest News

Mesa County residents waiting to get tested for Covid-19
Covid-19 surge in Mesa County
Pandemic school supplies
Covid-19 home testing for School District 51
Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations
Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations
Clerk Peters offered terms to resume election supervision
Clerk Peters offered terms to resume election supervision