Advertisement

Union Pacific Railroad presentation at CMU

Rail 101 presentation at CMU
Rail 101 presentation at CMU(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officials from Union Pacific Railroad say they have more capacity than they’re using right now, due to labor and driver shortages. They say they are looking forward to using more of that capacity in the future.

That’s part of what the company covered Tuesday during a presentation called “Rail 101″ at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom.

People in the audience learned how railroads work and how they can be beneficial in terms of economic development for a community and how rail infrastructure is fairly resilient to natural disasters and weather, like wildfires and winter storms.

“One of the things we like to let people know is that we have a bunch of different car types. And some of the different car types are very utilitarian and they can transport a host of different products. And some are very specific, they are only designed for a small and narrow group of products to move,” said Nathan Anderson, Senior Director of Public Affairs with Union Pacific.

The presentation also explained trans load facilities. That’s a way to move cargo from one kind of transportation to another, like from a box car to a truck, or from a hopper car to a silo.

“One of the great assets that Union Pacific has in Grand Junction is a rail yard with multiple local service options. We have also a third party that is a trans loader, who brings material in ( … ) to his facility and then delivers them directly to customers who don’t have direct rail access,” said Nathan Anderson, Senior Director of Public Affairs with Union Pacific.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigates early Tuesday morning shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Mesa County Public Health Logo
Health department reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Michael Fields
Grandfather of deceased three-week-old boy asking for answers, justice
Juniper Ridge Community School will be closed from Jan. 11-14, 2022
Juniper Ridge closed for the week due to a large number of COVID-19 and other illness-related absences

Latest News

Pandemic school supplies
Covid-19 home testing for School District 51
Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations
Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations
Clerk Peters offered terms to resume election supervision
Clerk Peters offered terms to resume election supervision
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescue moose that was trapped in Breckenridge basement
Moose trapped in Breckenridge basement rescued by wildlife officers