Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Tuesday morning, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Jamison Avenue and Jet Court.

Around 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired. Around the same time, they received a call from a local hospital of a report of an individual arriving in a personal car with wounds that appeared to have been caused by gunshots.

The MCSO is actively investigating the shooting and is looking into possible suspect leads. They are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 242-6707 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at (970) 241-STOP.

