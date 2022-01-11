Moose trapped in Breckenridge basement rescued by wildlife officers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, wildlife officers rescued a moose after it became trapped in the basement of a Breckenridge house.

On Monday, Jan. 10 at 3:30 p.m., Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a report of a moose who was trapped in the basement of a house off Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge.

Upon arrival, wildlife officers found the moose had been grazing near the home and had fallen through a snow-covered window well and into the basement of the home. Wildlife officers attempted to remove the moose by opening doors to allow for it to exit, but the moose would not leave because it required walking up the stairs.

The officers then tranquilized the moose and removed its antlers so it could fit up the stairs and reduce further damage to the home. CPW would like to emphasize moose antlers typically fall off during this time of year and the moose will grow new antlers in the spring.

CPW officers along with Breckenridge Police, Blue River Police, and the Red, White, and Blue Fire and EMS crews, helped carry the moose upstairs and outside where it was safely released back into quality moose habitat.

“It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay.

“It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescue moose that was trapped in Breckenridge basement (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

For more information, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

