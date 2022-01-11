LEAP applications available to help with heating costs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Applications for the low income energy assistance program, otherwise known as LEAP, are available to help with heating costs.

”Right now there’s a significant increase in the cost of heating and it’s also the coldest part of the year,” said said Mesa County LEAP representative Christopher Stone. “So LEAP is more relevant than ever right now.”

LEAP is a federally funded program designed to help low income individuals and families pay winter heating costs. If applicants are financially eligible to receive LEAP benefits, the payment will be sent directly to the provider and will show as a credit on the applicant’s heat bill. Applications are available now through April 30th.

”Something new this year, in addition to help with heat utilities is help with water utilities,” said Stone. “If a person has a danger of being disconnected from water service or has a high past due balance, there’s funding set aside for that as well.”

The program is also available for those who have back owed amounts for heat and water utilities.

To apply, visit www.colorado.gov/PEAK or apply by phone by calling 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435). Paper applications are available to pick up in person at Mesa County Department of Human Services located at 510 29 ½ Road or by calling 970-241-8480.

