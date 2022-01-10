Mesa County offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County will be closing certain offices on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The closure includes:

Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, IT, Surveyor, Treasurer (located at 544 Rood Ave.)

Clerk and Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (located at 200 S. Spruce St.)

District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Center (located at 125 N. Spruce St.)

Department of Human Services (located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.)

Facilities and Fairgrounds (located at 2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Public Health (located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.)

Public Works, Building, and Planning (located at 971 Coffman Road and at 200 S. Spruce St.)

Regional Transportation Planning Office (located at 525 S. 6th St.)

Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (located at 215 Rice St.)

Solid Waste Campus: Composting, Hazardous Waste, and Transfer Stations (located at 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Tri-River Area CSU Extension (located at 2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)