Mesa County offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County will be closing certain offices on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The closure includes:

  • Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, IT, Surveyor, Treasurer (located at 544 Rood Ave.)
  • Clerk and Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (located at 200 S. Spruce St.)
  • District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Center (located at 125 N. Spruce St.)
  • Department of Human Services (located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.)
  • Facilities and Fairgrounds (located at 2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)
  • Public Health (located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.)
  • Public Works, Building, and Planning (located at 971 Coffman Road and at 200 S. Spruce St.)
  • Regional Transportation Planning Office (located at 525 S. 6th St.)
  • Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (located at 215 Rice St.)
  • Solid Waste Campus: Composting, Hazardous Waste, and Transfer Stations (located at 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
  • Tri-River Area CSU Extension (located at 2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)
  • Workforce Center (located at 512 29 1/2 Rd.)

Alternate hours:

  • Animal Services (located at 971A Coffman Rd.) will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Closure does not include:

  • Coroner’s Office
  • Criminal Justice Services (all locations)
  • Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (located at 525 S. 6th St.)
  • Landfill (located at 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
  • Sheriff’s Office: Jail, Patrol, and Emergency Services (located at 215 Rice St.)
