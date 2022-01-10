Juniper Ridge closed for the week due to a large number of COVID-19 and other illness-related absences

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a press release from Juniper Ridge Community School, the elementary school will be closed for the remainder of the week from Jan. 11-14, due to a high percentage of student and staff absences related to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The statement reads:

“Dear JRCS Families,

Juniper Ridge Community School will be closed for the remainder of the week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Jan. 11-14, 2022) due to a high percentage of student and staff absences. We currently have over 15% of students and 19% of staff out due to COVID-19 and related illnesses.

This was not an easy decision, and we know it may be hard for many families, but we feel that closing the school is in the best interest of our entire school staff and student population. Student and staff health and safety are our top priorities and this closure will allow all of our staff and students time to quarantine to help diminish the spread of the illness and cleaning crews to deeply clean and disinfect the entire campus.

We will be utilizing these days as ‘at-home learning’ days and teachers will be sending work home for students to complete during this time. Students will be bringing work home with them today for the remainder of their week. If your child is absent today or you receive different instructions from your child’s teacher, you can stop by the school tomorrow between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to pick up your child’s work. It will be located in the vestibule. All school work sent home is expected to be completed and returned to classroom teachers.

School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 (there is no school Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day). There will be no Lunch Lizard on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

During this time, please continue to inform the school if your child tests positive for COVID-19 by calling the school at (970) 986-8219 and leaving a message or emailing attendance@juniperridgeschool.org.

If your child is in need of lunch during this time, you can contact their home school each morning to order their lunch and then pick it up. Information can be found HERE.

If you have questions please email info@juniperridgeschool.org or reach out to your child’s teacher.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.