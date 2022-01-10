Colorado Avalanche Information Center provides safety tips following fatal avalanche

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two snowshoers and their dog were killed in an avalanche near Hoosier Pass in Summit County on Saturday. The Summit County Rescue Group found them buried by avalanche debris around 2pm. Their names have not yet been released.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is trying to help get information out to the public, as the Grand Mesa and Northern San Juan’s continue to be in avalanche danger level Moderate (2).

There are a few easy things you can do to help prepare for any outdoor winter activities that go beyond just skiing and snowboarding in the backcountry. The easiest being; checking the avalanche forecast .

This is the second deadly slide in our state this winter. A back country skier was killed Christmas Eve in an avalanche near Cameron Pass.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.