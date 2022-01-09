Sheriff’s office investigating death of three-week-old baby

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the three-week-old boy’s death as a homicide, as we have reported. Kye Fields passed away on August 18, 2021.

“All I want to do is bring justice for my grandson. He is only 21 days old and to die that way. It’s horrific,” said Michael Feilds, the grandfather.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office determined the child’s death to be the result of complications of blunt force trauma to the head. According to Feilds, his grandson was admitted to a local due and then flown to a Denver children’s hospital, where he lost his life. “Because of a major injury to his and passed away there,” added Feilds.

The sheriff’s department has ruled his death as a homicide. “My grandson was involved in a homicide. We are trying to get help with any kind of leads. If anyone can come forward and please help us find who did this,” explained Feilds.

Field says it’s been a frustrating and challenging situation for him and his family. “It’s been emotional. It’s been not to have Christmas for my grandbaby, not to have a birthday. It’s hard on my wife and me, both and my family,” added Feilds.

And they want answers. “Please, if anybody knows anything. Please find it in your hearts; if it was your child or grandchild, what would you do. Please come forward and say something, anything,” said Feilds.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information about this case to come forward. Please call (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

